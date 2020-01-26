$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.44 billion. Restaurant Brands International reported sales of $1.39 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full-year sales of $5.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.20%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

NYSE QSR traded down $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $64.24. 2,417,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,324. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $79.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.05%.

In related news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $10,752,451.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,936.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,533,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $454,346,000 after buying an additional 174,520 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 10,544.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,090,000 after buying an additional 3,434,357 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 198.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,844,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,798,000 after buying an additional 1,891,368 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,626,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $186,776,000 after buying an additional 110,647 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,094,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $145,619,000 after buying an additional 257,166 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.