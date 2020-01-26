1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Raised to Buy at Northcoast Research

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Northcoast Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Northcoast Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 60.21% from the company’s current price. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for 1-800-Flowers.Com’s FY2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FLWS. Noble Financial set a $25.00 price target on shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-Flowers.Com from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Shares of FLWS opened at $14.98 on Friday. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The firm has a market cap of $957.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.98.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $187.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.27 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total value of $40,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,893.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eugene F. Demark sold 5,363 shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $69,826.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,372 shares in the company, valued at $343,363.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in 1-800-Flowers.Com by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 18.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,267 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com during the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.95% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

