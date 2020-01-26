$14.68 Million in Sales Expected for Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) to announce sales of $14.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gaia’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.66 million and the highest is $14.70 million. Gaia reported sales of $12.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gaia will report full-year sales of $53.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.96 million to $53.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $69.79 million, with estimates ranging from $69.52 million to $70.05 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gaia.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 51.13%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.66 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GAIA. Zacks Investment Research cut Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of Gaia stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,411. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Gaia has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $12.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GAIA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Gaia during the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaia (GAIA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.