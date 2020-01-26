$156.31 Million in Sales Expected for Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) to announce $156.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $161.43 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $147.50 million. Health Insurance Innovations posted sales of $131.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full year sales of $381.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $380.96 million to $382.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $380.88 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $75.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 29.73%. Health Insurance Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HIIQ. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Insurance Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.

Shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 855,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,322. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37. The stock has a market cap of $302.72 million, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Health Insurance Innovations has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $46.60.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $970,468.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. Insiders have sold 368,629 shares of company stock worth $6,764,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 37.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,494,000 after buying an additional 15,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 148.2% during the second quarter. Capital Returns Management LLC now owns 406,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,549,000 after buying an additional 242,981 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 18.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 903,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,430,000 after buying an additional 143,054 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Health Insurance Innovations by 334.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

