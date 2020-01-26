$2.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) will report earnings of $2.16 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Stanley Black & Decker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10. Stanley Black & Decker posted earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will report full year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.76 to $9.15. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stanley Black & Decker.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on SWK. ValuEngine downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

SWK stock traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $166.48. 1,008,753 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,006. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $118.61 and a fifty-two week high of $173.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.66. The stock has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Nixon John purchased 169,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.18 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.14. Also, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 3,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $554,128.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,024.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,846,273 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14,464.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,377 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $92,641,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 468.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,436,000 after purchasing an additional 322,009 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter worth about $43,053,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,416.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 242,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,958,000 after purchasing an additional 226,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

