$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) to announce $2.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.23 billion and the highest is $2.26 billion. Tractor Supply reported sales of $2.13 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $8.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.39 billion to $8.42 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,935,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,214,505. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $82.62 and a one year high of $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $29,544.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $1,323,804.09. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

