$21.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) will report sales of $21.08 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Walt Disney’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.88 billion. Walt Disney reported sales of $15.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walt Disney will report full year sales of $81.45 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $79.71 billion to $83.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $87.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $85.89 billion to $89.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Walt Disney.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

DIS traded down $2.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.08. The company had a trading volume of 13,069,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,270,725. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.75. The stock has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $107.32 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares in the company, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,875 shares of company stock worth $2,764,627. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,744 shares during the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,258,000 after purchasing an additional 71,300 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,526,000 after purchasing an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 19,426 shares in the last quarter. 64.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walt Disney (DIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.