23,402 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,256,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.13, for a total value of $7,375,918.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 127,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,854,126.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 8,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.23, for a total value of $3,638,628.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,678.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,652 shares of company stock worth $34,559,738. 2.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY stock opened at $430.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.91. The company has a market capitalization of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $331.34 and a 52-week high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 527.13% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Nomura began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $465.00 target price on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.07.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

