$302.58 Million in Sales Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) to announce sales of $302.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.23 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $301.64 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported sales of $306.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $294.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.52 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share.

RRGB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

Shares of RRGB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.79. 153,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,922. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $450.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, Director Gerard Johan Hart acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.84 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Pace acquired 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.37 per share, with a total value of $195,503.91. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,811.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $607,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRGB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Management LLC bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth $233,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the second quarter worth $304,000.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

