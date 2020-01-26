$345.35 Million in Sales Expected for Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) will report $345.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $347.20 million and the lowest is $342.00 million. Interface reported sales of $337.06 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Interface had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TILE. ValuEngine upgraded Interface from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Interface from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $16.38. 183,115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,372. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $10.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.24 million, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 100.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 783.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Interface in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brands; and luxury vinyl tile products.

