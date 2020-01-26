$455.24 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Brokerages predict that WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) will post $455.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $452.90 million and the highest is $459.35 million. WEX reported sales of $381.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 91,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in WEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,232,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in WEX by 709.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEX traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,304. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. WEX has a 1 year low of $155.96 and a 1 year high of $234.95.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WEX (WEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit