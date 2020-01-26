$455.24 Million in Sales Expected for WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) will post $455.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for WEX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $452.90 million and the highest is $459.35 million. WEX reported sales of $381.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.00 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share.

WEX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 91,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,250 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in WEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,232,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in WEX by 709.2% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. 98.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WEX traded up $7.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,304. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.32, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. WEX has a 1 year low of $155.96 and a 1 year high of $234.95.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

