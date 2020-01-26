$526.07 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) to announce $526.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $531.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $521.91 million. Chico’s FAS posted sales of $524.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $484.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 1.37% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

CHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on Chico’s FAS from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Chico’s FAS from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 50,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 26.2% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 253,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,770,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

