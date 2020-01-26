$630,000.00 in Sales Expected for Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Synlogic Inc (NASDAQ:SYBX) will report $630,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Synlogic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $300,000.00. Synlogic reported sales of $110,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 472.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synlogic will report full year sales of $1.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $2.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.49 million, with estimates ranging from $1.20 million to $2.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Synlogic.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 4,574.82% and a negative return on equity of 34.49%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synlogic in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Synlogic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 29,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Synlogic by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 303,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 34,552 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYBX traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 546,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,382. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.28. Synlogic has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $11.43.

Synlogic, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of synthetic biotic medicines to treat metabolic, inflammatory, and cancer diseases in the United States. Its lead therapeutic programs include SYNB1020, an oral therapy for the treatment of hyperammonemia, which includes patients with liver diseases, such as hepatic encephalopathy, as well as patients with urea cycle disorders; and SYNB1618, an oral therapy that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria.

