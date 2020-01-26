$709.33 Million in Sales Expected for Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) will announce sales of $709.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Restoration Hardware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $707.00 million and the highest is $711.14 million. Restoration Hardware reported sales of $671.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restoration Hardware will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Restoration Hardware.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.54 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 7.09% and a negative return on equity of 201.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $168.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.58.

NYSE:RH traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.11. 516,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,358. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.83. Restoration Hardware has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $243.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $220.65 and a 200 day moving average of $176.28.

In related news, Director Keith Belling sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.67, for a total value of $1,078,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,419.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 7,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.81, for a total value of $1,744,745.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,288 shares of company stock worth $86,851,467 in the last 90 days. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Restoration Hardware Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

