$996.90 Million in Sales Expected for Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) will post $996.90 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $978.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage posted sales of $924.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full year sales of $4.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monster Beverage.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $75.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

In other news, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $1,982,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,249 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,017.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund Sabic grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 12.6% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 8,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 50.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 15,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 16.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 69,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.10. 2,349,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,729. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $52.23 and a 52-week high of $68.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.99 and a 200-day moving average of $60.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.16.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.