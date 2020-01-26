Absolute (ABS) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

Absolute (CURRENCY:ABS) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Absolute coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex and STEX. During the last week, Absolute has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Absolute has a market capitalization of $20,862.00 and approximately $2,020.00 worth of Absolute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $117.21 or 0.01351415 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00051778 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00030807 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00210485 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00073420 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001907 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Absolute

Absolute (CRYPTO:ABS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Lyra2RE

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Absolute’s total supply is 13,454,448 coins and its circulating supply is 12,921,832 coins. The official website for Absolute is www.absolutecoin.net. The Reddit community for Absolute is /r/absolutecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Absolute’s official message board is forum.absolutecoin.net. Absolute’s official Twitter account is @Absolute_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Absolute

Absolute can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Absolute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Absolute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Absolute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

