ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.71.

ACMR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded ACM Research from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on ACM Research from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACMR. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ACM Research during the fourth quarter valued at $1,757,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 29,776 shares during the period. 18.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $4.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,787,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,090. The company has a market capitalization of $657.60 million, a PE ratio of 39.24 and a beta of -0.43. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $9.02 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.87.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.31. ACM Research had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that ACM Research will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

