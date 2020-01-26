AdEx Hits Market Capitalization of $7.64 Million (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, AdEx has traded 13% higher against the dollar. AdEx has a market cap of $7.64 million and $107,416.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AdEx token can currently be purchased for $0.0901 or 0.00001042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Huobi and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AdEx alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.60 or 0.03256044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00202788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00125479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AdEx Profile

AdEx was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,781,826 tokens. The official website for AdEx is www.adex.network . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Huobi, HitBTC, Kyber Network, IDEX, Bittrex, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit and Gatecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.