Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will announce sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.11 billion. Advanced Micro Devices posted sales of $1.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full-year sales of $6.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $6.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $39.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.17.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $1,664,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 939,600 shares in the company, valued at $31,279,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 831 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total value of $32,101.53. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,779 shares in the company, valued at $802,692.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 549,896 shares of company stock valued at $21,247,093 in the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,401,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $64,293,000 after purchasing an additional 81,341 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 799,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 81,678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,025,608 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,034,000 after acquiring an additional 291,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.35. 80,004,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,319,048. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1 year low of $19.05 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

