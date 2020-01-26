Advanced Technology Coin Market Cap Reaches $53,931.00 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 26th. In the last week, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. Advanced Technology Coin has a market cap of $53,931.00 and approximately $205.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009886 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 28,275,221 coins. The official website for Advanced Technology Coin is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Advanced Technology Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

