Aeternity Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One Aeternity token can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001908 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, DragonEX, Mercatox and Koinex. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $49.43 million and $6.56 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000464 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Token Profile

Aeternity (CRYPTO:AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 345,097,294 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,276,351 tokens. Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeternity Token Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, ZB.COM, OOOBTC, Mercatox, OKEx, Crex24, DragonEX, Koinex, Radar Relay, Zebpay, Gate.io, BigONE, FCoin, IDAX, Tokenomy, Binance, HADAX, OTCBTC, LATOKEN, BitMart, Kyber Network, CoinBene, Liqui and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

