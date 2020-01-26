Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Afya from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Afya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.70.

Get Afya alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89. Afya has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,961,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,782,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Afya Company Profile

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.