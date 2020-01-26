Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Reduced by Columbus Circle Investors

Columbus Circle Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 52.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,027 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 84,687 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. FBN Securities increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

AKAM stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.78 and a fifty-two week high of $97.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.57.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bernardus Johannes M. Verwaayen sold 25,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $2,198,939.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,939.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Gemmell sold 10,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $863,577.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,466.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,887 shares of company stock worth $4,286,441. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

