Akroma Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $115.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Akroma has a market cap of $8,207.00 and approximately $115.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Akroma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Akroma has traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.43 or 0.01953978 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00106134 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma Profile

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

