Aladdin Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Aladdin has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aladdin has a total market cap of $6.55 million and $5.51 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aladdin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BITKER, CoinBene, BitForex and TOPBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,582.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.01949864 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.66 or 0.04015068 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00654008 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00747509 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00106223 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010507 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029571 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00628161 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Aladdin Token Profile

ADN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,264,404,484 tokens. The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com . The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial . Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, CoinBene, BITKER and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

