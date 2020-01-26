Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Albireo Pharma has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Shares of ALBO stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $23.15. 30,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,825. The stock has a market cap of $300.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.01. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 62.69% and a negative net margin of 1,881.86%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

