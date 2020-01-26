Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. “

AA has been the subject of several other reports. Gabelli cut Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut Alcoa from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. G.Research cut Alcoa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Alcoa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alcoa currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of AA stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.51. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $15.35 and a 1 year high of $31.45.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alcoa will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 323.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

