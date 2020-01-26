Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Up 5.5%

Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) shares shot up 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.55, 661,964 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 63% from the average session volume of 406,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

ALEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Alector in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Alector currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of -8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.07). Alector had a negative net margin of 378.57% and a negative return on equity of 58.27%. The business had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alector Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Calvin Yu sold 1,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $25,497.85. Also, insider Robert King sold 14,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $330,083.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 507,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,166,113.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,382,175 shares of company stock valued at $26,024,575 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 1.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Alector by 89.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alector by 20.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Alector during the third quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

