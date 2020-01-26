Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $105.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,996.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.
Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
