Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $154.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $105.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.33. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,996.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

