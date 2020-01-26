ALLUVA Price Up 2.2% This Week (ALV)

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. ALLUVA has a market capitalization of $86,385.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALLUVA token can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM and Bilaxy. Over the last week, ALLUVA has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $285.77 or 0.03295035 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011556 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00202335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030137 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00125925 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ALLUVA

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. ALLUVA’s official website is alluva.com . The official message board for ALLUVA is medium.com/@alluva . ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva

Buying and Selling ALLUVA

ALLUVA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLUVA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALLUVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

