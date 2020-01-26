Alphacat Price Down 19% Over Last Week (ACAT)

Alphacat (CURRENCY:ACAT) traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 26th. One Alphacat token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit, Kucoin and HitBTC. Alphacat has a market capitalization of $594,076.00 and approximately $90,633.00 worth of Alphacat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alphacat has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.21 or 0.03210137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00202723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00029891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.70 or 0.00124788 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alphacat Profile

Alphacat launched on August 3rd, 2017. Alphacat’s total supply is 6,250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,790,428,084 tokens. The official website for Alphacat is www.alphacat.io . The official message board for Alphacat is medium.com/@AlphacatGlobal . The Reddit community for Alphacat is /r/alphacat_io . Alphacat’s official Twitter account is @ACAT_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Alphacat

Alphacat can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Switcheo Network and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alphacat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alphacat should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alphacat using one of the exchanges listed above.

