American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY 2020
Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 8.85-9.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.04-47.912 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $46.8 billion.American Express also updated its FY20 guidance to $8.85-9.25 EPS.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.93. American Express has a 12 month low of $99.48 and a 12 month high of $138.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered American Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Nomura raised their price objective on American Express from to and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cfra reissued a hold rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.74.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,715,256.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

