American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives $27.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.14.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4,994.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,226,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,765,000 after buying an additional 1,202,857 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.8% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 346,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 15,994 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 92,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 411,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,653,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $27.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $21.15 and a 12-month high of $27.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.73.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $298.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

