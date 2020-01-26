American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of American International Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,319,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,715,000 after purchasing an additional 55,407 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in American International Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 9,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in American International Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 210,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,797,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.85. American International Group Inc has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.43). American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The company had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.45.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

