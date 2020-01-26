American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Receives $95.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock.

In other American Woodmark news, SVP Robert J. Adams, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $407,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in American Woodmark by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in American Woodmark by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in American Woodmark by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,301,000 after purchasing an additional 61,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $113.58 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.99. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $65.46 and a 1 year high of $115.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.23.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

