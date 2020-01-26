AmonD (AMON) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $19,117.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. AmonD has a market cap of $631,379.00 and $19,117.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx Korea, CPDAX, Hanbitco and BitMart. During the last seven days, AmonD has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $283.56 or 0.03269424 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011562 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203489 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00126419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AmonD Profile

AmonD was first traded on August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 592,135,226 tokens. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc . AmonD’s official message board is medium.com/amondofficial

Buying and Selling AmonD

AmonD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx Korea, CPDAX, BitMart and Hanbitco. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AmonD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

