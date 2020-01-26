Analysts Anticipate EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.20. EVO Payments posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.79. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EVO Payments.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.83 million. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 5.02% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research raised EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on EVO Payments in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EVO Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.01.

NASDAQ:EVOP traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,029. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -70.30, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.33.

In other news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $110,320.00. Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $495,240 in the last 90 days. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 34.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,830,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,236,000 after buying an additional 727,681 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 31.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,946,000 after buying an additional 526,836 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 5.6% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,719,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,338,000 after buying an additional 91,883 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in EVO Payments by 6.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,430,000 after buying an additional 93,599 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EVO Payments by 21.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,795,000 after buying an additional 239,191 shares during the period. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

