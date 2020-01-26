Analysts Anticipate Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $499.00 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Intelsat SA (NYSE:I) will post $499.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Intelsat’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $502.00 million. Intelsat reported sales of $542.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Intelsat will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Intelsat.

Intelsat (NYSE:I) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($1.86). The firm had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.15 million. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on I shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Intelsat from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intelsat from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Intelsat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Intelsat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intelsat by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,727,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,399,000 after acquiring an additional 196,023 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Intelsat by 1.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,112,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,436,000 after purchasing an additional 77,535 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intelsat by 101.7% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 706,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 356,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Intelsat by 20.0% during the third quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 595,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 99,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Intelsat by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 575,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 28,742 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE I traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.00. 9,157,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,662,357. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84. Intelsat has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $879.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

