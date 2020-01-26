Analysts Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $953.43 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will announce sales of $953.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $928.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $973.00 million. Vail Resorts reported sales of $849.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.36. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, December 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.66.

Shares of MTN stock traded down $6.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.88. 321,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,005. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.23. Vail Resorts has a 1-year low of $181.62 and a 1-year high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 93.25%.

In related news, EVP David T. Shapiro sold 1,861 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total transaction of $447,942.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,940.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

