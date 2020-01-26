Analysts Expect Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will post ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.12). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 19,483.96% and a negative return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.95. 1,545,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,551. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.28. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -27.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

