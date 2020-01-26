Analysts Expect Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) to report ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.07). Aurora Cannabis also posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will report full year earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.11). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group cut Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Pi Financial set a $7.00 target price on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from to in a report on Friday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.40 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “sell” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

ACB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.99. 22,669,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,411,848. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.21. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $10.32.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

