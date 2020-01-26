Analysts Expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) to Post $0.96 EPS

Analysts expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.94. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $511.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.47, for a total transaction of $3,009,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 122,282 shares in the company, valued at $18,399,772.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $505,101.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,425 shares in the company, valued at $12,184,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,834 shares of company stock worth $5,587,221. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 144.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,262,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,440,000 after acquiring an additional 746,259 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,522,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,928,000 after acquiring an additional 519,883 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at $53,692,000. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at $32,957,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,182,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,078,000 after acquiring an additional 148,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFAM stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.87. 141,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,220. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $113.27 and a fifty-two week high of $168.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

