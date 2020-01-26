Analysts Expect Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) will post $1.10 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Carter’s’ earnings. Carter’s reported sales of $1.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carter’s will report full year sales of $3.52 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Carter’s.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $943.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.09 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Carter’s from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson upgraded Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Carter’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.57.

Shares of Carter’s stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $109.42. 487,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.92. Carter’s has a 1-year low of $81.54 and a 1-year high of $111.97.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.40, for a total value of $2,168,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg Foglesong sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $412,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,498 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,887 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth $746,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Carter’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 144,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,799,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the third quarter worth $494,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Carter’s by 595.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,100,000 after buying an additional 66,652 shares during the last quarter.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

