Analysts Expect Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) to Post $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) will post $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.55. Cimarex Energy posted earnings per share of $1.98 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $9.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cimarex Energy.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Cimarex Energy had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $582.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XEC. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “negative” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine raised Cimarex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Cimarex Energy from $81.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.76.

In related news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total transaction of $433,765.28. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,067 shares of company stock valued at $690,865 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEC. Boston Partners increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 16.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,128,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $389,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155,738 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at about $33,646,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,262,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,027,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $654,236,000 after acquiring an additional 406,436 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 99.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 529,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,377,000 after acquiring an additional 264,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Cimarex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.19 and a fifty-two week high of $77.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.81%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cimarex Energy (XEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.