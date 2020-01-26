Analysts Expect Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) to Post $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) will announce $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.14. Infosys reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price objective on Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.02.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,191,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,392,925. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.43. Infosys has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $12.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,244,000 after buying an additional 270,402 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $653,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 427,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 68,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,064,000. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.