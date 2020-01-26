Analysts Expect Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Stitch Fix posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stitch Fix.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Stitch Fix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Stitch Fix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.69.

Stitch Fix stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,618,261. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.08, a P/E/G ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 3.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $16.99 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.00.

In other news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $329,850.00. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $732,992.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,794.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,300,037 over the last 90 days. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 27.3% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 52.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stitch Fix (SFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.