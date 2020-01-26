Analysts Expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) to Post $0.50 EPS

Analysts expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.47. TELUS reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Bank of America upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 52,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 146,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,197. TELUS has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

