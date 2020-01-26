Analysts Expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) to Post $0.50 EPS

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2020

Analysts expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) to post $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the lowest is $0.47. TELUS reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.82. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. Bank of America upgraded TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 52,575 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 146,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 14,437 shares during the last quarter. 49.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TU stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,197. TELUS has a 1 year low of $34.60 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELUS (TU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit