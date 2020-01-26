Analysts Expect Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.02 Billion

Equities analysts expect Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) to announce sales of $8.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Travelers Companies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.08 billion. Travelers Companies reported sales of $7.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Travelers Companies will report full year sales of $32.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $32.61 billion to $33.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $34.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.78 billion to $34.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travelers Companies.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share.

TRV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Argus reduced their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.14.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,765,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Eastern Bank boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 17,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.78. 1,755,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,538. The company has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $123.61 and a twelve month high of $155.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

