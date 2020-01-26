Analysts Expect Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $18.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Tribune Publishing an industry rank of 77 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Shares of TPCO stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $13.03. 53,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,818. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Tribune Publishing has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

Tribune Publishing (NASDAQ:TPCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.42). Tribune Publishing had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $236.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Tribune Publishing news, major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc bought 184,500 shares of Tribune Publishing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,430.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Ferro, Jr. sold 23,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $308,633.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 1,176,859 shares of company stock valued at $14,581,729 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 134.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Tribune Publishing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

