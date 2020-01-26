Analysts Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) PT at $47.57

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.86.

PAGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.36. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $369.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,212,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,244,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,912,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,546,000 after buying an additional 753,678 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 74.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,037,000 after buying an additional 514,734 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 194.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after buying an additional 357,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

