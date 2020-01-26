Analysts Set PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) PT at $47.57

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.86.
PAGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.
PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,889,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.36. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.66.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,212,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,244,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,912,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,546,000 after buying an additional 753,678 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 74.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,037,000 after buying an additional 514,734 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PagSeguro Digital by 194.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,110,000 after buying an additional 357,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.
